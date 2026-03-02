<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is a matter of grave concern and India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.</p><p>Addressing the joint press meet with Canadian PM, Modi said, "We will keep working with countries in West Asia to ensure safety of Indians there." </p><p>Earlier in the day, Modi after dialing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had said that he reiterated the need for "an early cessation of hostilities," as the West Asia conflict entered third day.</p>