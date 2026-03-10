Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mauritius maintains strong relations with US, UK, EU, UAE, China along with India: envoy

Sheilabai Bappoo said, 'There is renewed interest in further expanding bilateral relations, and we look forward to greater investments and increased manufacturing presence in Mauritius.'
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsChinamauritius

Follow us on :

Follow Us