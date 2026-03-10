Mauritius maintains strong relations with US, UK, EU, UAE, China along with India: envoy

<p>Mumbai:<strong> </strong> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mauritius">Mauritius</a> maintains strong bilateral agreements not only with India but also with several major economies including the European Union, the United Kingdom, China, and the United Arab Emirates positioning the island-country as an important platform for international trade and investment, said Sheilabai Bappoo, the High Commissioner of Mauritius to India.</p><p>“There is renewed interest in further expanding bilateral relations, and we look forward to greater investments and increased manufacturing presence in Mauritius,” she said. </p><p>She added that, “The country provides an effective gateway for Indian companies looking to expand their footprint, while also welcoming greater participation of Mauritian enterprises in India’s rapidly growing economy.” </p><p>“Mauritius network of trade and investment agreements enables businesses to benefit from preferential market access and smoother entry into several global markets. We are particularly keen to strengthen cooperation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, logistics, and shipping, where there is high potential for bilateral collaboration and investment,” Bippoo said at a meeting hosted by World Trade Center Mumbai and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI).</p>.Mauritius PM calls PM Modi, reaffirms stability in Indian Ocean region ahead of AI Summit.<p>Vijay Kalantri, President, AIAI and Chairman, WTC-Mumbai said, “India and Mauritius share a long-standing and trusted economic partnership. Bilateral trade between the two countries is currently around USD 800 million, reflecting the strong commercial ties and growing engagement between our businesses. With stronger business linkages and new opportunities emerging across sectors, there is significant potential for bilateral trade to double over the next five years.” </p><p>He said that although Mauritius has a relatively small population of about one million people, its strategic location enable businesses operating from Mauritius to access a significant share of global markets.</p><p>He went on to add, “Mauritius is increasingly positioning itself as a future-ready, innovation-driven economy, focusing on key pillars such as Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Renewable Energy, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. These sectors offer significant opportunities for strengthening collaboration between Indian and Mauritian enterprises. Mauritius shares deep cultural and historical ties with India, and whenever we are in Mauritius, we feel at home.” </p><p>Dooshant Kumar Bucktowar, Consul General of Mauritius in Mumbai, assured full support and assistance to the trade and industry community in exploring business and investment opportunities between Mauritius and India.</p><p>Priya Pansare, Director, Trade and Investment Promotion, and Sangeeta Jain, Senior Director, All India Association of Industries, participated in the interaction aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Mauritius.</p>