'May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha polls': SC asks ED to come prepared on May 7

Raju said he will be opposing interim bail to Kejriwal.

"We are saying we will hear on interim bail and not saying we will grant interim bail. We may or may not grant interim bail," the bench said.

The top court asked Raju to come prepared for arguments on the interim bail plea on May 7.

The bench is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED.

The Delhi chief minister is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here under judicial custody after his arrest on March 21.

The top court issued the ED a notice on April 15 and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea.