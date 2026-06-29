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'May even die but won't step back': Sonam Wangchuk as he begins hunger strike over Ladakh row

Wangchuk's latest hunger strike comes amid a prolonged movement in Ladakh over demands for constitutional safeguards, statehood and greater political representation for the Union Territory.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsDelhiLadakh

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