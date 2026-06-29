'May even die but won't step back': Sonam Wangchuk as he begins hunger strike over Ladakh row

<p>Climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a>, who is on an indefinite fast at the ongoing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cjp"> Cockroach Janta Party</a> protest at Jantar Manter in Delhi, said he hoped he would never have to return such an agitation, but had no choice as promises made to the people of Ladakh remained unfulfilled and dialogue with the Centre had stalled.</p><p>While speaking with <em>PTI, </em>Wangchuk, who has led the movement demanding constitutional safeguards, including the implementation of the Sixth Schedule status in Ladakh, said he remained committed to dialogue and hoped his hunger strike would revive meaningful engagement.</p><p>"I was thinking I would not be required to sit on a protest. I am sad I have to sit on a fast again. I am not doing it happily; it is not easy either. I may even die, but even if I die, I will not step back," Wangchuk told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Wangchuk's latest hunger strike comes amid a prolonged movement in Ladakh over demands for constitutional safeguards, statehood and greater political representation for the Union Territory.</p>.Sonam Wangchuk to begin hunger strike in Delhi on June 28 if Dharmendra Pradhan isn't sacked.<p>Civil society groups have demanded to bring Ladhak under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Recalling the dialogue with the Centre, Wangchuk said he hoped that the meetings held during and after his detention would help rebuild trust. </p><p>"February 4, when I was in jail, one meeting was held, which was nearly unsuccessful. May 22, after my release, another meeting was held. I had a lot of hope with that because it was said they released me to create an atmosphere of trust and that the dialogue would continue," he said.</p><p>Wangchuk said that the May 22 meeting had provided an opportunity to move forward, but he alleged that the conclusions were not formally recorded.</p><p>"The May 22 meeting was like that, but they are now shying away from putting the conclusions on paper. This was an opportunity to build trust with the people. Taking one step forward and two steps backwards, people lost faith," he said.</p><p>Wangchuk said the trust deficit was rooted in earlier assurances as well.</p><p>"There was already a trust deficit because after making promises in 2013-14, they went back on their words," he said, referring to the demand for Sixth Schedule safeguards.</p><p>However, he insisted that he had not lost faith in dialogue.</p><p>"I still have hope, else I would have also committed suicide, but I am still here. It means I still have hope. We hope their conscience will awaken and they will realise they are doing wrong. They had promised it in writing," he said.</p><p>Wangchuk said governments should respond to people's concerns with empathy and avoid treating dissent as a threat.</p><p>"If you consider India a democracy... if you don't, if you think of it as a totalitarian authoritarian government, then you can have a stern approach, but then stop calling yourself a democracy," he said.</p><p>He further called for accountability, calling for issues raised by protestors to be debated in the Parliament. </p>.'Forced to sit here': Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.<p>"There should be accountability. One resignation may not change everything, but we would want this to be raised in the upcoming session. There should be a debate," he said.</p><p>Appealing to political parties to support the movement, Wangchuk said they should look beyond politics and think of future generations.</p><p>"I urge all parties, you are a part of this movement if you stand for the generations to come. Adopt a positive approach. Consider this a blessing that people are still raising their voices. If they were dead, they would not raise their voice. You don't want a graveyard," he said.</p><p>He also urged protesters to remain peaceful.</p><p>"Don't have fear, but also don't have hatred. Raise your message with flowers. All people of India would be with you. When people are with you, no government would be able to ignore your demands," he said.</p><p>Drawing from his own experience of detention, Wangchuk encouraged young protesters not to fear imprisonment.</p><p>"Don't be scared of jail, I can tell by my personal experience, it will transform you. Don't fear anything. You will get justice," he said.</p><p>The activist reiterated that his movement was focussed on education and environment protection, adding that Ladakh's concerns must not be allowed to linger. </p><p>"My two eyes are education and environment. Regarding the environment, I am sitting here to raise the issue of Ladakh and call for it to be resolved.</p><p>"Don't let it become a festering wound. It is a border area which is very sensitive. Keeping it hanging is not in favour of the country," he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>