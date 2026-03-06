Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MBBS graduate Anuj Agnihotri tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025; 958 candidates clear

According to the UPSC, the top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men and their educational qualifications range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, law, medicine and mass media.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsUPSC

Follow us on :

Follow Us