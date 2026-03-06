<p>New Delhi: An MBBS graduate Anuj Agnihotri was on Friday declared the topper in the Civil Services Examination 2025, with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) saying that 958 aspirants, including 299 women, cleared the prestigious test that identifies people for manning the bureaucracy.</p><p>An Electrical and Electronics engineer Rajeshwari Suve M and Commerce graduate Akansh Dhull came second and third in the exam followed by Economics graduate Raghav Jhunjhunwala and law graduate Ishan Bhatnagar in the top-five.</p><p>While Agnihotri, who did his MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, qualified with medical science as his optional subject, Rajeshwari chose Sociology and Akansh Commerce and Accountancy.</p><p>Agnihotri was quoted by PTI as saying, "I am extremely happy at this achievement. It is an incredible feeling; still taking time to process this success. The constant support from my family has been my biggest source of inspiration. They prioritised me and my efforts, and ensured that I focused on the exam. I dedicate this achievement to my family." </p><p>It was his third attempt at clearing the coveted civil services exam.</p>.UPSC Civil Service final result 2025 out; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1.<p>While the government has identified 1,087 in IAS, IPS, IFS and Group A and B posts, the UPSC has chosen 958 after the three-tier exams -- preliminary, mains and personality test. Of the 958, the UPSC said 317 are from the general category while 104 are from the economically backward sections (EWS), 306 OBCs, 158 Scheduled Castes and 73 Scheduled Tribes.</p><p>According to the UPSC, the top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men and their educational qualifications range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, law, medicine and mass media.</p><p>It also said these candidates opted for subjects like anthropology, commerce and accountancy, chemistry, economics, electrical engineering, history, mathematics, medicine, philosophy, political science and international relations, public administration and sociology as their optional choice in the main examination.</p><p>The recommended candidates also include 42 Persons with Benchmark Disability -- 10 orthopedically handicapped, 14 visually challenged, nine hearing impaired and nine with multiple disabilities. As many as 258 other candidates have been put on a reserve list.</p><p>Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10 AM to 5 PM in person or over telephone numbers 011-23385271/23381125/2309854.</p><p>"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," the statement said.</p>