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'MCC-Modi's Code of Campaigning': Cong's dig at EC

The opposition party also claimed that the poll schedule announcement 'would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches'.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsElection CommissionEC

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