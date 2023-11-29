JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MCD House meeting opens with raucous protests by BJP, AAP councillors

Bharatiya Janata Party councillors raised the issue of the dog menace in Delhi and asked for the release of data regarding dog bites in the city.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 10:31 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: BJP and Congress councillors on Wednesday obstructed a MCD House meeting with their protests over the non-formation of a standing committee and increased house tax.

The House met on 2:19 pm amid sloganeering by the opposition councillors.

Congress councillors raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and held placards with demands such as 'constitute the standing committee' and 'rollback house tax' written on them.

Bharatiya Janata Party councillors raised the issue of the dog menace in Delhi and asked for the release of data regarding dog bites in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 November 2023, 10:31 IST)
India NewsBJPAAPMCD

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT