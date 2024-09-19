MEA denies reports of Indian defence exports being diverted to Ukraine

In a statement released by MEA, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous.

India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual use items. India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end user obligations and certifications."