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MEA issues advisory for citizens undertaking Mansarovar Yatra through private tour operators

"Pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised," the MEA said.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsMEAadvisoryKailash Mansarovar YatraRandhir Jaiswal

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