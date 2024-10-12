Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MEA releases statement on theft of Maa Kali's crown, attack on Durga Puja in Bangladesh

The press release said, 'We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 09:30 IST
India NewsBangladeshMinistry of External AffairsHindusDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us