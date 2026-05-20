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Medha Kulkarni appointed new chairperson of Parliamentary panel on Science, Environment

Kulkarni's appointment took place on May 18, a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsParliamentary panel

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