Medha Kulkarni appointed new chairperson of Parliamentary panel on Science, Environment

<p>New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> has nominated BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni as chairperson of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.</p>.<p>Kulkarni's appointment took place on May 18, a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.</p>.<p>The committee scrutinises government policies, reviews budgetary allocations and evaluates legislation for key scientific and environmental departments.</p>.MHA assures parliamentary panel of strong data security measures for digital census.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also appointed BJP member Sudheer Gupta as Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.</p>.<p>Vinod Shridhar Tawde, Sujeet Kumar, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Vivek K Tankha, R Girirajan, S Niranjan Reddy, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha (all from Rajya Sabha) are members of the joint committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026, another notification said.</p>.<p>Among the members of the Lok Sabha nominated to the committee are Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal, Sudheer Gupta, Baijayant Panda, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, P P Chaudhary, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Shashank Mani, Varun Chaudhry, Sudha R, Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh, Rahul Kaswan, Dimple Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Dayanidhi Maran, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Supriya Sule, Devesh Chandra Thakur, Anil Yeshwant Desai and Naresh Ganpat Mhaske.</p>