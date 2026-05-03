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Media bodies express concern over present status of press freedom

The subject of the discussion was "Safeguarding Press Freedom Amidst Global Upheaval".
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsMediaJournalistsPress Freedom

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