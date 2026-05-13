Medical body moves Supreme Court over systemic failure in NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak

<p>New Delhi: A medical association has approached the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> alleging “systemic failure” in the conduct of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a>-UG 2026 exam for admissions in undergraduate medical courses and seeking reforms in the test system following the cancellation of the exam over irregularities. </p><p>The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak which is now being probed by the CBI. </p><p>The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, has moved the court seeking a complete overhaul of the national testing framework, including the replacement of the NTA with a more robust and autonomous body. </p>.NEET-UG cancelled over paper leak to affect 22 lakh students; NTA chief says re-exam soon, CBI files FIR.<p>The plea sought replacement of the NTA with a “technologically advanced and autonomous body” to restore the credibility and integrity of medical entrance examinations.</p><p>It also cited reports claiming that “guess papers” circulated on encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram matched more than 100 questions from the actual examination paper.</p><p>It also urged the court to constitute a high-powered monitoring committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising cybersecurity and forensic experts, to supervise the re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.</p><p>The cancellation has left more than 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families in uncertainty over the fresh examination schedule, admit cards, test centres and counselling timelines.</p>