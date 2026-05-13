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Medical body moves Supreme Court over systemic failure in NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak

The plea sought replacement of the NTA with a 'technologically advanced and autonomous body' to restore the credibility and integrity of medical entrance examinations.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETPaper LeakNTA

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