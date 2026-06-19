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Medical colleges asked not to grant leave to students during NEET-UG re-exam period

The Commission also asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against involvement in any activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsNEETmedical collegesre-exam

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