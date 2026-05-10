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Medical control to reproductive autonomy

Over the past two decades, however, some Supreme Court judgments have begun to ground medical termination of pregnancy in reproductive autonomy, dignity and consent.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 23:41 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 23:41 IST
India NewsSpecialsInSight

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