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Medical device industry seeks govt support as West Asia conflict drives up input costs by 50%

The AIMED reached out to Piyush Goyal, seeking reliefs like rationalisation of inland haulage charges by the Container Corporation of India and fast track GST refunds as assured.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsWest Asiabulk medical devices

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