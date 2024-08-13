The Tuesday Interview | 'Medical devices are the next big thing in India'

Medical devices are the next big thing in India. But, I think there has been an overwhelming increase in the number of devices that have come into the market. Most of these consumer devices might not be validated against gold standards. They should be made engaging and persuasive to make sure people sustain these habits. While there is a big medical device usage boom in a certain socio-economic class, digital and health literacy of the masses along with increasing compliance is a big challenge. Persuasive technology is an area we need more research on; there is a lot of scope for work. Engineers, software groups, and the health fraternity need to work together to design applications keeping the end user in mind.