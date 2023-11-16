Medical education regulator defers decision on MBBS seat cap

The NMC had in August stated that "After 2023-24 (from the 2024-25 academic year), letter of permission for starting of new medical colleges would be issued only for annual intake capacity of 50/100/150 seats (new medical colleges will only have 50-150 seats) provided that medical colleges shall follow the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in that state/Union Territory."

The August 16 notification was opposed by states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry, which have a large number of medical colleges.