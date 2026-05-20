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Mediclaim can't be deducted from compensation under Motor Vehicle Act: Supreme Court

The issue was whether it is legally permissible for the MACT to account for the amounts received under the claim of medical insurance, and as such deduct the same or not.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMotor Vehicle Actmediclaim

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