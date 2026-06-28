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Meerut Development Authority website hacked; homepage displays pro-Pakistan messages

The MDA's technical and information technology (IT) teams initiated efforts to restore the website and secure its server.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMeerutCyberattack

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