<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday flagged off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary also accompanied the Prime Minister.</p><p><strong>Here is all you need to know about Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro launch: </strong></p><p>Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will run from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram, to Bejajpul, and Shatabdi Nagar. The travel time will be one hour. For the same trip by road, it takes approximately one and a half hours. </p><p>On weekdays and Saturdays, the train services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm. On Sundays the services will be from 8 am to 10 pm. </p><p>A single ticket can be purchased by the passengers to travel on both Namo Bharat and the Meerut Metro. </p><p>The fares for the metro services are yet to be announced.</p><p>On Sunday, the PM inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System with design speed of 180 km per hour. It will be connecting Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi.</p><p>PM Modi also inaugurated Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.</p><p>Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>