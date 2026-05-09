<p>Indian forces saw two new appointments on Saturday, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd) as the Chief of Defence Staff and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed as Navy Chief. </p><p>Here's a brief look into the two officers' career so far. </p><p><strong>Who is CDS NS Raja Subramani?</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lt-gen-n-s-raja-subramani-named-new-chief-of-defence-staff-3996543">Lt Gen Raja Subramani</a> is a highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service. </p><p>He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. </p><p>He has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. </p><p>He earlier served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. </p><p>The officer holds a Master of Arts Degree from King’s College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University. He is a Graduate of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.</p><p>He is currently serving as a military adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat.</p>.Government extends tenure of CDS Gen Anil Chauhan by 8 months.<p><strong>Who is CNS Krishna Swaminathan?</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vice-admiral-krishna-swaminathan-appointed-next-chief-of-the-naval-staff-3996565">Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan</a> was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 01, 1987 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.</p><p>He is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. </p><p>The highly-qualified officer holds a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology. Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.</p><p>He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla. </p><p>He currently serves the position of the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, before assuming charge as the CNS this May. </p>.<p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>