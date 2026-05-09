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Meet India's new Chief of Defence Staff N S Raja Subramani & navy chief Krishna Swaminathan

Here's a brief look into the two officers' qualifications and career.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsDefenceCDSChief of Defence StaffNavy

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