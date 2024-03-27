Meet new NIA boss, who fought Pakistani 'fidayeens' during 26/11

Mumbai: Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer Sadanand Date - who takes over as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief - is a no-nonsense policeman who had fought the Pakistani 'fidayeens' during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Dr Date, an officer of the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), is currently the head of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police.

The 1990-batch officer had been the Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate.

In the past, he had held several important posts, including the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mumbai.

During central deputation, he had also served as the Joint Secretary in the Law and Justice department, and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During the 26/11 terror attacks, he took on Pakistani fidayeens Mohammed Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at the Cama & Albless Hospital.