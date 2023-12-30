Meet Nina Singh, the first woman to head the CISF

Singh's name has also been associated with Nobel prize winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo as she reportedly co-authored two research papers with the Nobel winning duo. In a constant effort to ensure police services reach the public at its best, Singh also worked on a project with the illustrious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2005-2006 to ensure police stations are more accessible to the public.

Singh has also seen her major share of high profile cases including the Indrani Mukherjea- Sheena Bora and the Jiah Khan suicide cases when she was the Joint Director of CBi between 2013-2018.

Singh is also the proud recipient of the 'Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal' for professional excellence, which was awarded to her in 2020.

IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh, who is currently the secretary of Union consumers affairs ministry is her husband.