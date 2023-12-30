Meet Nina Singh, the first woman to head the CISF

Nina Singh, a 1989 batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre has created history by becoming the first woman to head the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security cover to the Delhi Metro and airports across the country. Singh, who was with the CISF as a special DG since 2021, is the first woman to achieve this superlative feat.
Apart from Singh, Anish Dayal Singh, who was leading the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been elected as the DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Hailing from Bihar originally, Singh studied at the Patna Women's College and then at the Jawaharlal Nehru University before earning a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, reports said.
Singh's long list of histrionics started very early on as she was the first woman to hold the top police post in Rajasthan. In 2000, Singh was also responsible to develop an outreach programme as a member secretary of the State Women's Commission. Under the same, members of the commission reached out to women in distress in the state to reach out and solve problems of women.
Singh's name has also been associated with Nobel prize winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo as she reportedly co-authored two research papers with the Nobel winning duo. In a constant effort to ensure police services reach the public at its best, Singh also worked on a project with the illustrious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2005-2006 to ensure police stations are more accessible to the public.
Singh has also seen her major share of high profile cases including the Indrani Mukherjea- Sheena Bora and the Jiah Khan suicide cases when she was the Joint Director of CBi between 2013-2018.
Singh is also the proud recipient of the 'Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal' for professional excellence, which was awarded to her in 2020.
IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh, who is currently the secretary of Union consumers affairs ministry is her husband.