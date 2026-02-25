Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Meghalaya has highest HIV caseload in India, 10,000 patients on treatment: Health Minister

The minister said deaths linked to the disease over the past decade stood at 749.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsMeghalayaHIV testWorld Aids Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us