2,500 migrant labourers driven out from Meghalaya by pro-ILP activists: Students' union

Shillong: An influential student union in Meghalaya claimed that pro-ILP activists have driven out around 2,500 migrant workers in the past 12 days, who were found working in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region "without mandatory registration" of the state labour department.

Khasi Students Union is one of the pro-Inner Line Permit organisations that have been demanding the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya to "check the influx of outsiders".

Khasi Students Union leader Lambokstar Marngar said, "Over 2,500 migrant workers have been found working without valid documents in the 12 days. The question also arises whether they are Indian citizens or not."

Marngar, who attended the 189th death anniversary of Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem on Wednesday, demanded an announcement from the state government on whether any case has been registered against illegal migrants.