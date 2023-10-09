Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

4 killed in mudslide in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills

Mud and debris had fallen on top of the house killing the four family members instantly and also destroying everything inside the house.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 09:35 IST

Follow Us

Four members of a family were killed in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district when a mudslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed their home, police said on Munday.

The incident took place at Pynthor Langtein in Thadlaskein block around 20 km away from Jowai the district headquarters town on Sunday, they said.

A senior district official told PTI that incessant rainfall in the district for the past three days is suspected to have triggered the mudslide.

He said mud and debris had fallen on top of the house killing the four instantly and also destroying everything inside the house.

The bodies of Diangki Phawa (31), his wife Pynjanai Ryngkhlem (25) and two children - Edify (6) and Wiladaroi (3) were retrieved on Sunday and shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 09:35 IST)
India NewsMeghalaya

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT