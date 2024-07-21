Bangladesh protest forces Indian, Nepali students into Meghalaya, Tripura

Guwahati: The violent protest against reservations in Bangladesh has forced nearly 1,000 students from India, Nepal and Bhutan to flee the neighbouring country and cross the border with Meghalaya and Tripura in the past three days.

Officials in the Meghalaya government said over 700 students had crossed the land port at Dawki in Meghalaya, adding that they had been provided assistance to allow them to reach home. Nearly 400 are from India while rest are from Nepal and Bhutan, said a source.

The BSF in Tripura said another 150 students crossed the border in Agartala, with the protest spreading to new areas. "They did not face any violence but most fled fearing attacks in their campuses. Family members of many such students contacted us seeking help. The matter was taken up with the Border Guards Bangladesh and our foreign ministry officials. They were provided help and allowed to cross the border by following all the official formalities," said a BSF officer in Tripura.