Bangladesh protest forces Indian, Nepali students into Meghalaya, Tripura

Guwahati: The violent protest against reservations in Bangladesh has forced nearly 1,000 students from India, Nepal and Bhutan to flee the neighbouring country and cross the border with Meghalaya and Tripura in the past three days.
Officials in the Meghalaya government said over 700 students had crossed the land port at Dawki in Meghalaya, adding that they had been provided assistance to allow them to reach home. Nearly 400 are from India while rest are from Nepal and Bhutan, said a source.
The BSF in Tripura said another 150 students crossed the border in Agartala, with the protest spreading to new areas. "They did not face any violence but most fled fearing attacks in their campuses. Family members of many such students contacted us seeking help. The matter was taken up with the Border Guards Bangladesh and our foreign ministry officials. They were provided help and allowed to cross the border by following all the official formalities," said a BSF officer in Tripura.
On Saturday, 36 students of Brahmanberia Medical College in Bangladesh crossed the border with Tripura. They were provided food and water by BSF personnel and later took buses to reach their homes.
Bangladesh on Saturday increased deployment of army to control the protest against the Sheikh Hasina government's decision to allow reservation upto 30 per cent to family members of the the country's freedom fighters. Bangladesh was liberated from Pakistan in 1971.
Those protesting against the reservation say this would deprive many meritorious students of jobs and seats in educational institutions.
Sources said that the BSF has stepped up vigil along the 4,096km long border with Bangladesh in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram to prevent more illegal infiltration due to the violent protests.
Published 21 July 2024, 06:58 IST