Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Curfew clamped, mobile internet services suspended in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills following violence

The order prohibits the movement of any person outside their residence within the limits of the West Garo Hills district during the curfew period.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us