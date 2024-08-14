Home
meghalaya

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits parts of Meghalaya

The earthquake was reported at 10:55 am and its epicentre was East Jaintia Hills district, according to the National Center for Seismology.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 09:15 IST

Shillong: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit parts of Meghalaya on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake was reported at 10:55 am and its epicentre was East Jaintia Hills district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

Published 14 August 2024, 09:15 IST
