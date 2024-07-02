First FIR under provisions of BNS lodged in Meghalaya

Shillong: The first FIR under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in Meghalaya was registered in Ri-Bhoi district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Nongpoh PS in Ri-Bhoi district under the provisions of BNS based on an FIR filed by one Joel Syngkli on Monday whose bike was found stolen, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.

He said the case was registered under section 303 (2) of the BNS.