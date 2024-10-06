Five more die in flashfloods in Meghalaya; toll mounts to 15

<p>Shillong: Five more people have died in flashflood-related incidents in Meghalaya's Garo Hills region on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 15 in the last two days, officials said.</p>.<p>A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that they were identified as Bijoy S Sangma and his son Wian Chigado R Marak, Amerin K Marak and her daughter Manase K Marak and Thenseng R Marak.</p>.Meghalaya CM defends varsity amidst 'flood jihad' accusations from his Assam counterpart.<p>In the first incident, the father and son were washed away by flash floods while travelling on a road below the Dimapara bridge in the West Garo Hills district.</p>.<p>In Gongdop village in East Garo Hills, a woman and her daughter were killed in a landslide on Sunday.</p>.<p>Thenseng died when a tree fell on a vehicle he was driving in Songsak Reserve Forest in the East Garo Hills district.</p>.<p>On Saturday, at least 10 people died, including 7 of a family when flash floods triggered a landslide that engulfed their home in West Garo Hills district. Among the deceased were three minors.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.</p>.<p>Sangma had also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased, officials said.</p>.<p>The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed and are carrying out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas of the districts, they said.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested the use of Bailey Bridge technology for rebuilding efforts, which will allow for rapid assembly and transportation, the officials added.</p>