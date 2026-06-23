Hilly Meghalaya sounds alarm over potential El Nino impact, gears up with action plans

<p>Guwahati: Desiltation of ponds and reservoirs, construction of new water harvesting structures, groundwater recharge initiatives, catchment areas and watershed management interventions are among some of the measures the hilly Meghalaya is initiating as part of its action plan to tackle potential impact of El Nino weather condition on life and livelihoods of its residents. </p><p>Several departments and agencies were on Tuesday asked to carry out quick assessment of the possible risks and formulate immediate, medium-term and long-term interventions. This was decided at a meeting of the Meghalaya Climate Council at Shillong, which was chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.</p>.Is India prepared for a 'Super El Nino'? Why scientists are worried about 2026 and what it could mean .<p>Representatives of several government departments, technical experts, the India Meteorological Department, Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and other stakeholders attended the meet. </p><p>Being a hilly state, Meghalaya depends on rainwater and the natural springs as a major source of water. But scarcity of water during the winter and in the event of scanty rainfall even during the Monsoon in the past few years have emerged as a worry for the government as well as the residents. The warning about possible El Nino impacts has raised alarm on the government.</p><p>A presentation during the meeting highlighted that rising sea surface temperatures associated with El Niño could potentially affect rainfall patterns, agriculture, water resources, public health, disaster management and livelihoods. The Council was informed that while El Niño has historically produced varying impacts across regions, changing climatic conditions warrant heightened preparedness and coordinated action.</p>.Impact of El Nino likely to be 'relatively severe' in 12 states, including Karnataka.<p>Officials said an extensive mapping and vulnerability assessments have already been undertaken to identify areas requiring priority interventions, particularly with regard to water security.</p><p>Sangma called for district-level awareness programmes and consultations involving local institutions, village bodies, self-help groups and community organisations to respond to the possible crisis in order to address or reduce the impact on life and livelihoods of people.</p>.Worst rainfall in a decade? IMD announces arrival of El Nino, warns of strong conditions .<p>The Chief minister directed the agriculture department to ensure timely availability of seeds and planting materials and to strengthen outreach efforts so that farmers are adequately prepared for any potential climatic disruptions. He also stressed the need to improve irrigation support and explore greater adoption of solar-powered pumping systems where feasible.</p><p>The water resource department officials said that critical water sources across the state are under continuous monitoring and that plans have been prepared for deployment of water tankers, emergency response mechanisms and water quality management measures in the event of prolonged dry spells.</p>