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Homeindiameghalaya

Hilly Meghalaya sounds alarm over potential El Nino impact, gears up with action plans

Officials said an extensive mapping and vulnerability assessments have already been undertaken to identify areas requiring priority interventions, particularly with regard to water security.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsmonsoonMeghalayaEl NinoGroundwater crisis

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