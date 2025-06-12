Menu
Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya govt felicitates tourist guide, 35 others for assisting police in probe

State minister Paul Lyngdoh distributed cash rewards of Rs 5.4 lakh to travel guide Albert Pde and 35 others, including several mountaineers, and tour facilitators.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 11:23 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 11:23 IST
