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Homeindiameghalaya

Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya govt moves Supreme Court to cancel bail of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

Mehta argued that the bail was granted purely on a technicality — that the grounds of arrest were not fully communicated to Sonam at the time of her arrest.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCrimeMeghalaya

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