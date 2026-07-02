Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya govt moves Supreme Court to cancel bail of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

<p>New Delhi: In a significant escalation of the sensational honeymoon murder case, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meghalaya">Meghalaya</a> government has approached the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> challenging the High Court’s order upholding bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the killing of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, mentioned the petition before a bench headed by Justice MM Sundresh on Thursday and sought urgent listing of the matter, apprehending that the accused might abscond if not kept in custody.</p><p>The bench agreed to list the petition for hearing on Friday.</p>.Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya HC upholds bail to prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi.<p>Mehta argued that the bail was granted purely on a technicality — that the grounds of arrest were not fully communicated to Sonam at the time of her arrest. </p><p>He contended that the lapse was due to a mere typographical error in citing a legal provision, which did not warrant the granting of bail.</p><p>The development comes days after the Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state’s appeal against the trial court’s order granting bail to Sonam. </p><p>A single bench of Justice W Diengdoh upheld the April 2026 order of the additional deputy commissioner (judicial), Shillong, which had released her on procedural grounds, observing that the failure to properly inform her of the arrest grounds had prejudiced her defence. </p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband approaches Madhya Pradesh High Court for pre-arrest bail.<p>The court had refused to accept the prosecution’s plea that the discrepancy was only a clerical mistake.</p><p>The case had sent shockwaves across the country last year when Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. </p><p>The couple had checked out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23, 2025, after which they went missing. Raja’s body was later recovered from a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was traced and arrested days later in Uttar Pradesh.</p>