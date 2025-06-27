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Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya HC upholds bail to prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

A single-judge bench of Justice W Diengdoh dismissed the criminal petition filed by the state government, seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the trial court on April 27.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 18:34 IST
India NewsCrimeMeghalayaMeghalaya High Court

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