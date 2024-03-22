Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to support regional party candidates in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said that it will support the candidates of the regional parties in the Northeast, who are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP will support the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party candidates in the two seats of Meghalaya, in addition to supporting the Naga People's Front candidate from Outer Manipur in strife-torn Manipur, and the candidate of the Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

The party's Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra made the announcement on X.

"As per the instructions of BJP president J P Nadda ji, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in the Outer Manipur constituency and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing parliamentary elections 2024," Patra said in a post on the microblogging platform.