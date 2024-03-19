Lok Sabha polls: Meghalaya to vote in single phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on April 19. Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats— Shillong and Tura. The results will be declared on June 4, 2024.

The total number of voters in Meghalaya are 22,17,100, with is an increase of net voters by 30,949 as compared with 21,86,151 at the time of publication of the Draft Rolls on 27.10.2023, said a release by the Government of Meghalaya.

Denying any alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the northeastern state, TMC has announced former minister Zenith Sangma as its candidate in Meghalaya's Tura which is currently held by NPP's Agatha Sangma.

Zenith Sangma is the younger brother of former CM Mukul Sangma, who defected from the Congress and joined the TMC before the 2023 elections— but the latter lost his seat in the assembly elections.

In 2019, TMC's Mukul Sangma was in Congress and secured 41.24 per cent votes in Tura, but lost to Agatha, sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.