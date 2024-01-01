Meghalaya: Activists take midnight dip in ice-cold water to welcome New Year

Shillong: Activists in Meghalaya welcomed 2024 by diving into a pool of water filled with 1 ton of ice blocks, resolving to fight social ills that plague the state.

A total of 26 people, including four women, dived into the Crinoline swimming pool in Shillong at midnight, keeping up with the tradition that has been continuing for 26 years.

Former students' activist Michael Syiem, who is the convener of the Mait Shaphrang Movement, has been at the forefront of organising the event for years.

"The midnight dip is a sober celebration which has more to do with determination and strengthening of the inner self to face the challenges of life," he said.

A similar custom of midnight swim to welcome the new year is also prevalent in Argentina and some parts of Russia, participants said.

Meanwhile, as part of the Cherry Blossom Festival, American rapper Sean Kingston performed at the Polo grounds with revellers dancing to the beats till early morning.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

"May we begin 2024 with a renewed commitment to promoting peace, prosperity and progress," he said.

Governor Phagu Chauhan said, "As we step into the new year, let us bid adieu to the trials of the past and extend a cordial welcome to the opportunities that lie ahead. May the new year be adorned with moments of joy, growth and collective achievements."