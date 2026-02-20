Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya Assembly proceedings suspended as mark of respect to deceased Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

Syngkon, 54, reportedly collapsed while playing futsal on the outskirts of the city.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 07:32 IST
India NewsMeghalayaShillong

Follow us on :

Follow Us