<p>Shillong: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya">Meghalaya </a>Assembly on Friday suspended all scheduled business, as legislators, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, paid tributes to Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon, who died a day ago. </p><p>Speaker Thomas A Sangma said the House would take up only obituary references during the day, as a mark of respect to the Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader.</p>.<p>A revised calendar of sittings will be circulated later, he said. The Meghalaya budget for 2026-27 was scheduled to be presented in the assembly on Friday.</p>.<p><a href="https://meghalaya.gov.in/node/46833">Syngkon</a>, 54, reportedly collapsed while playing futsal on the outskirts of the city, and doctors at a private hospital declared him dead around 8:45 pm on Thursday.</p>.<p>The CM described Syngkon's death as a profound loss for Meghalaya.</p>.<p>"It is with a very deep sense of sorrow that I stand here today to pay our respect to the late Syngkon," Sangma said.</p>.Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon dies reportedly in cardiac arrest while playing football.<p>He said Syngkon's charm and simplicity made people feel instantly connected to him.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, said the parliamentarian was a passionate public figure, who entered politics with the resolve to represent the people.</p>.<p>"We have lost a very promising young man, who was just in the initial innings of public life, and making a mark not only at the state and regional level, but also at the national level," he said.</p>