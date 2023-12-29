Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma showcases guitar skills with Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years'

National People's Party chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has taken to Instagram to showcase his electric guitar skills. In a new video that Sangma shared on December 27, he was seen playing the tune of ‘Wasted Years’, a song by the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister who is a fan of heavy metal music, was seen playing his electric guitar in a cafe with full spirit and zeal as the audience cheered for him.

“Another rocking night. Iron Maiden this time,” Sangma said in the caption of his post which he shared on Instagram.