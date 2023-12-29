Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma showcases guitar skills with Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years'

National People's Party chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has taken to Instagram to showcase his electric guitar skills. In a new video that Sangma shared on December 27, he was seen playing the tune of ‘Wasted Years’, a song by the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden.
The Meghalaya Chief Minister who is a fan of heavy metal music, was seen playing his electric guitar in a cafe with full spirit and zeal as the audience cheered for him.
“Another rocking night. Iron Maiden this time,” Sangma said in the caption of his post which he shared on Instagram.
The video which went viral has garnered appreciation for the Chief Minister. Instagram users praised Sangma in the comments section of his post. “You rocked the stage, superb sir,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Once a rockstar, always a rockstar.” A user said, “ Never seen such an awesome cool amazing talented Politician in my life.” Another comment reads, “ Bro is good at everything except in politics.”
The song performed by Sangma was from Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years written by bassist Adrian Smith, who also provided vocals to the song and played the guitar solo. Iron Maiden was formed in East London in 1975.
This isn’t the first time the Meghalaya CM has expressed his love for music and Iron Maiden. He has played with different bands and has often posted about it on Instagram. In a post in 2020, Sangma shared a video of him playing another Iron Maiden song. He posted a video of him playing the guitar with the caption,” After a hectic 3-day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes.”
Iron Maiden is one of Conrad Sangma’s favourite bands. He assumed office in 2018 as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya.