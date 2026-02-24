<p>Shillong: A rare husband-wife exchange unfolded in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya/meghalaya-assembly-proceedings-suspended-as-mark-of-respect-to-deceased-shillong-mp-ricky-syngkon-3905367">Meghalaya </a>Assembly as NPP MLA Mehtab Chandee A Sangma questioned Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on stalled livestock education projects, prompting assurances from the CM that the process would be expedited.</p><p>Raising the issue in the House, the Gambegre legislator sought clarity on the progress of a veterinary college, two fishery colleges and a dairy college first proposed by the cabinet in 2022, and also flagged manpower shortages in veterinary training centres across the state.</p><p>The exchange drew attention as one of the few instances where a husband-wife (Conrad K Sangma and Mehtab Chandee A Sangma) legislator duo engaged in a healthy debate on policy matters during Assembly proceedings.</p><p>Responding on behalf of the government, the chief minister said the institutions were planned to strengthen the livestock sector.</p><p>"These were the three colleges which we have decided because of the urgent need, keeping in mind that a large population of the state is engaged in livestock rearing," he said.</p>.Meghalaya's living bridges and their architect.<p>He acknowledged concerns over staffing gaps, saying, "It is definitely a matter of concern. Steps are being taken to ensure the manpower shortage is filled up at the earliest." He added that filling vacancies would be treated as a priority.</p><p>On delays in preparing the detailed project reports (DPRs), Sangma said the process had taken time due to land identification and planning manpower requirements.</p><p>Around 800 acres have been identified at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi for the proposed veterinary college, which is estimated to cost about Rs 334 crore and include 19 departments.</p><p>"We have concerns as the financial requirement is quite large," he said, assuring the House that steps would be taken to fast-track the process.</p>