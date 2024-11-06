Meghalaya CM's sister Agatha takes charge as chairperson of state child rights panel

<p>Shillong: Former Tura MP Agatha Sangma took charge as chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government had announced her appointment on September 6.</p>.<p>Soon after taking charge on Tuesday, Agatha, the sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, met Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh at his office chamber besides meeting the entire team of the commission, an official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Meghalaya Cabinet approves amendment of building byelaws.<p>The delay in her taking charge was attributed to her being unwell.</p>.<p>"I am excited for this opportunity to work for the welfare and safety of children. I look forward to adding more value to the work done by the commission in the past," she told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>She also emphasised on the need to work closely with the community to be able to provide safer places for children to thrive.</p>