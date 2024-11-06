Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya CM's sister Agatha takes charge as chairperson of state child rights panel

The National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government had announced her appointment on September 6.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 10:30 IST
India NewsMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us