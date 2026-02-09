Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya coal mine blast: Death toll climbs to 28; judicial inquiry ordered

The blast had occurred last week at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsCoal mineMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us