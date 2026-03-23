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Meghalaya Garo Hills Council amends law to make ST certificates mandatory to contest polls

Calling it a historic resolution, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that it fulfilled a long demand by the tribals, which remained unfulfilled in the past 74-years.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMeghalayaConrad K SangmaScheduled Tribe

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