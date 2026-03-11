Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya High Court quashes Garo Hill council's order allowing only ST candidates to contest polls

The notification sought to bar non-tribals from contesting the upcoming GHADC elections.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsElectionsMeghalayaHigh CourtScheduled Tribe

Follow us on :

Follow Us