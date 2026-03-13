Meghalaya Police personnel booked for keeping bullets in mosque compound

<p>Williamnagar (Meghalaya): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya/meghalaya-postpones-garo-hills-council-polls-due-to-tribal-clashes-deaths-arson-3927646">Meghalaya </a>Police has registered a case against one of its personnel for keeping bullets at his rented accommodation within a mosque compound at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district, officials said on Friday.</p><p>According to SP SA Rynjah, a group of people informed police that they had found camouflage uniforms and four bullets inside the compound of Williamnagar mosque.</p><p>He said that upon inquiry, it was learnt that a police personnel of the district executive force (DEF) had been residing in a rented accommodation within the mosque compound.</p><p>"The personnel, who is currently on leave, had left his personal belongings in the rented accommodation, including his uniforms with nameplate, belt, boots, camouflage uniforms and an ammunition pouch," the SP said.</p><p>During examination of the belongings, four live rounds of ammunition were found inside the pouch, he said.</p><p>Rynjah said that keeping ammunition at a private location instead of depositing it in the police armoury during the leave period is unauthorised.</p>.Two killed in clashes over participation of non-tribal candidates in Garo Hills Council polls in Meghalaya .<p>"The ammunition has been duly seized, and a case vide Williamnagar PS Case No. 07/2026 under Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act has been registered against him for initiating strict legal action," he said.</p><p>Police also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading misinformation regarding the incident.</p><p>"People are requested not to upload or circulate false information on social media platforms with malicious intent. Such acts will be viewed seriously and will attract legal action," the SP added.</p>