Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya Police personnel booked for keeping bullets in mosque compound

A group of people informed police that they had found camouflage uniforms and four bullets inside the compound of Williamnagar mosque.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsMeghalayaMeghalaya news

Follow us on :

Follow Us