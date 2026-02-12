Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya's living bridges and their architect

The art of building root bridges was passed on across generations in War’s family. As a boy aged around 10 years, he saw the elders in his family develop bridges through roots — famously called the “living root bridges of Meghalaya”.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 01:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 01:49 IST
India NewsMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us