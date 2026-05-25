More than 400 military personnel from 12 nations participate in joint military exercise in Meghalaya's hills

<p>Guwahati: More than 400 military personnel from at least 12 nations are undergoing a joint military exercise at the hilly Umroi military station of Indian Army in Meghalaya. </p><p>The maiden multi-national exercise began on May 20 and is being participated by personnel from countries like Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The Umroi station had earlier hosted bilateral joint military exercise of several countries including China and the US. </p><p>"Over the past three days, the mixed teams have trained in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, undertaking rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering, jungle lane shooting and bus intervention. Sniper and AK-203 firing competitions have also been conducted to enhance operational proficiency, confidence and professional understanding among the participants," Army said in a statement issued on Monday. </p>.The soldier as political branding.<p>The army said the exercise, named as PRAGATI 2026, is a testament to shared commitment towards regional peace, security and cooperation. </p><p>"The objectives of the exercise include enabling seamless coordination among participating nations in joint operations and identifying common areas of cooperation; sharing expertise and establishing an institutionalised mechanism for exchange of best practices evolved through individual experiences; strengthening defence ties and camaraderie through joint training and cultural exchange; and evolving common concepts for management and sharing of intelligence in a multinational environment."</p>.Operation Sindoor reflected 'smart power' in its most complete expression, says Indian Army chief.<p>The two-week exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain. The training programme will include joint planning exercises, tactical-level drills and coordinated operations designed to improve adaptability, endurance and tactical proficiency of participating troops. Emphasis will be laid on physical fitness, discipline and coordination while operating in challenging conditions. As part of the exercise, Indian technology and defence companies will showcase indigenous equipment and innovations under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and highlighting India’s growing capabilities in defence production, innovation and self-reliance.</p><p>Apart from joint military exercise, the personnel are also playing basketball, volleyball and tug of war together, reinforcing teamwork, mutual trust and the soldierly spirit that binds armed forces across borders.</p>