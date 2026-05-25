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Homeindiameghalaya

More than 400 military personnel from 12 nations participate in joint military exercise in Meghalaya's hills

The army said the exercise, named as PRAGATI 2026, is a testament to shared commitment towards regional peace, security and cooperation.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsMeghalayaJoint military exerciseMilitary cooperation

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