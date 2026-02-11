Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

NHRC notice to Meghalaya govt, state police chief over 18 workers' death after blast at coal mine

Reportedly, the incident has left several others trapped at unspecified depths, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsCoal mineMeghalayaNHRC

Follow us on :

Follow Us